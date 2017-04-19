Better Wildfire Protection with Funding Boost

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 19

The Alberta government is providing $15 million a year for its FireSmart program, up from $3.8 million last year, to help communities boost their wildfire protection activities.

Minister Oneil Carlier (right) meets with Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo Acting Mayor Phil Meagher (centre) and Agriculture and Forestry staff (left) at the Fort McMurray warehouse and airtanker base.

“As Albertans, living and working with the threat of wildfire is something we deal with each and every year. The past few years have shown us that we need to do everything we can to help reduce the risk of wildfire. The FireSmart program is one tool in the toolbox to help us protect our homes and communities from the threat of wildfire.”

Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

The FireSmart program will receive $45-million over the next three years, which includes $10.5 million for fire prevention work in the Fort McMurray area.

“Our community is strong and this program funding will help make it stronger. Through FireSmart, we proactively mitigate the risk of wildfire and contribute to our ongoing goal of keeping this community safe.”

Melissa Blake, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

FireSmart is a nationwide program that helps municipalities and residents reduce the risk of wildfire in their communities. The funds will help communities develop tools and tactics such as:

  • education
  • vegetation management
  • legislation and planning
  • development considerations
  • interagency co-operation
  • emergency planning

Over the past five years, the provincial FireSmart program has invested over $35 million to help 95 communities develop FireSmart initiatives in their municipalities.

