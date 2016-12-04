Santa was a Big Hit again at Black Diamond Light Up

What a beautiful evening we had for the annual Black Diamond Light-Up! It was nice to see so many people out and about, mingling and greeting and generally in good cheer! Below is a slider of images as well as the Facebook Live clips that were taken throughout the evening!

Picking favourites has never been something I’m any good at… so turning it over to you! What was your favourite part of the Black Diamond Light-Up this year? Leave a comment below.

