Black Diamond’s Firebrand Glass Chosen to Celebrate Canada 150 With Public Art Sculpture

Julia Reimer and Tyler Rock

We were recently selected to create a public art sculpture to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. There were 50 Alberta artists shortlisted and our proposal along with that of 5 other artists was chosen. Our concept is to create a sculpture that develops an awareness of the space around it, to allow viewers to understand what existed in that space before and appreciate all that has been accomplished. The idea for this piece came from looking at historical images of Capital Boulevard (108th St) in Edmonton. It was astounding to realize that not that long ago the streets were made of mud and rutted with the tracks of horse drawn carriages. I think that in order to really celebrate this milestone, there needs to be an awareness of the transformation that has occurred. Our piece will be made of stainless steel and glass. The glass pieces will have historical images that capture the process of transformation fused onto their surface. We will be collaborating with several Calgary based companies to create this larger scale piece. This is an exciting artistic adventure that we are proud to be a part of.

Firebrand Glass Studio is home to award winning artists Julia Reimer and Tyler Rock. Their work is collected internationally including the private collection of the Prime Minister in Ottawa as well as the Emperor of Japan. Come visit the studio and see their beautiful artwork and one of kind commissioned awards or take a glassblowing workshop. Our Studio address 634 3rd St. S.W. Black Diamond, AB. You can also reach us at: 403 933-2264.

