Share
Pin
Share
Share

Email Digest - Subscribe for FREE! »

Boarding and Lessons at DJ Ranch

Advertisers
Grassroots
By Gateway Gazette / February 25, 2017
Share
Pin
Share
Share

DJ Ranch Poster

 

DJ Ranch is located 8 miles west of Okotoks and 3 miles east of Black Diamond at the corner of Highway #7 and 112th Street West.

They offer pasture and paddock boarding on 130 acres.

Indoor riding area included.

Lessons are $40/hour including the use of a lesson horse.

Ages 7 and up are welcome.

 

Email enquiries: [email protected]

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts
Click here to add a comment

Leave a comment:

←Previous post
%d bloggers like this: