From My Bookshelf: Ann Wentz Garvin

By Lynn Willoughby

The Dog Year ~ Ann Wentz Garvin

After finishing this book it has taken me a couple of days to write a review. I find I don’t remember much about it at all. That should give you a clue as to what my comments will be. Other reviewers have treated it more kindly.

Lucy Peterman, a plastic surgeon, has lost her husband and unborn child in a car accident. As an over achiever for her entire life, she has never had to deal with a situation where she has had such loss. She has become a closet kleptomaniac, but as she continues to steal medical supplies from the hospital where she works, things come to a head. She MUST go to therapy and attend no fewer than twenty AA meetings.

It is here the book actually became interesting to me. AA is for addicts of every kind and the group that Lucy reluctantly joins is very eclectic. These flawed, open, generous people are able to be individuals yet come together in mutual support. They were the best part of this otherwise boring book.

I Like You Just Fine When You Are Not Around

On Maggie’s Watch

