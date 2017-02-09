 /  Bow Valley College Announces Two New Appointments to Regional Stewardship

CALGARY – Bow Valley College is pleased to announce the appointment of two individuals to the Regional Stewardship department.

Cara Dore joins Bow Valley College as Business Development Lead in the Airdrie and Strathmore region. June Diment, former Business Development Lead for the Foothills region, has been appointed Director of Regional Stewardship.

As a comprehensive community college for Calgary and surrounding region, Bow Valley College increases access to higher education in regional communities. The Regional Stewardship Department ensures education access in the regions, by linking existing grassroots learning pathways to higher education, and collaborating with other post-secondary institutions to meet the programming needs of each community.

Business Development Leads foster partnerships with community leaders, such as municipal leaders, employers, professional associations, not-for-profits and government agencies. Together they identify what programming is needed in each region, and then develops strategies with those community partners to successfully meet those needs.

Commenting on the new appointments, Vice President, Learner Services and Chief Student Services Officer of Bow Valley College, Catherine Koch said: “I’m delighted that Cara has joined the Regional Stewardship team. Her passion for education and service in her community makes her an ideal fit to drive access to post-secondary education in our Airdrie and Strathmore campuses. We are also very pleased to have June in her new role, which enables her to focus on ensuring the College continues to increase access to post-secondary education in our rural communities, while ensuring graduates have the skills necessary to meet local employer needs.”

About Bow Valley College

Bow Valley College – Calgary and region’s only Comprehensive Community College – with more than 15,000 full- and part-time students, is a leader in business and health career training, community studies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning.

Bow Valley College operates regional campuses in Airdrie, Strathmore, Okotoks, High River, Banff, Canmore and Cochrane, providing Career Programs, and Occupational Skills Programs as well as High School Upgrading and English Language Learning.

