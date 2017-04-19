Break and Enter to Okotoks Eye Care – RCMP

Okotoks, AB – During the early morning hours of February 20, 2017 Okotoks RCMP responded to a break and enter to Okotoks Eye Care. Three suspects entered the business and stole approximately $12,00.00 worth of merchandise.

During the course of the investigation it was found that three days earlier, on February 17, 2017 two females were observed to be shoplifting in the store.

It is unknown if these two females are involved in the break and enter however police are looking for assistance from the public in identifying these females. (see photos below)

If you have any information regarding the break and enter or the identity of these two females please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)

