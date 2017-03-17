Budget 2017 – Working to Make Life Better

Budget 2017 is focused on creating good jobs, making life more affordable for Albertans and protecting the programs and services families count on.

“Alberta’s economy is stabilizing and jobs are returning. Now is not the time to let our steady hand waver. As our economy recovers, we will continue to bring the deficit down to balance, and we will do so without sacrificing the supports and services families need.” Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

Budget 2017 puts Albertans to work building long-overdue schools, hospitals, highways and bridges, while reducing the growth of government spending and maintaining a responsible plan to bring down the deficit.

Government forecasts Alberta’s economy will grow by 2.6 per cent this year. The Conference Board of Canada predicts Alberta will lead all provinces with growth of 2.8 per cent.

“This is a common-sense budget that helps Albertans. Here’s an example: at the same time the former government told families they couldn’t reduce school fees, they thought it was just fine to hand out taxpayer-funded golf club memberships to their friends. We cancelled those country club perks and are reducing school fees for families by 25 per cent. We are here to help make life better for all Albertans, not to help politicians and their friends work on their backswing.” Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

Highlights of Budget 2017

Investing in badly needed infrastructure

24 new and modernized schools across Alberta

$400 million over four years to help get a new hospital built in Edmonton

A 200-bed long-term care facility in Calgary for people with complex care needs

Twinning of the Highway 15 Bridge near Fort Saskatchewan

A badly needed new court house in Red Deer

A new arrangement with the federal government to bring clean, reliable drinking water to First Nations communities

Creating jobs and diversifying the economy

Securing the approval of two new pipelines to get Alberta resources to the world market

Attracting $6 billion of new private investment in Alberta with royalty credits for new petrochemical plants

Modelling a new program for craft distillers on our successful craft brewing program

Supporting Indigenous businesses and job creators with a new investment fund

Offering new tax credits to spur diversification and growth for small- and medium-sized businesses

Cutting the small business tax rate by one-third

Protecting and improving the public services families need

Helping seniors stay in their homes longer with better home care

Investing in the well-being of children and families

Modernizing and building affordable housing across the province

Providing Alberta’s colleges, institutes and universities with stable funding

Strengthening the justice system by hiring Crown prosecutors and addressing long-standing backlogs

Making life more affordable

Reducing school fees by 25 per cent, saving families $54 million in the next school year

Maintaining Alberta’s $8.7-billion tax advantage over every other Canadian province

Freezing tuition fees for post-secondary students for a third year in a row

Helping families reduce their energy bills and save money

Capping electricity rates to protect Albertans from the volatile price-swings of the past

Building on government’s ban on door-to-door energy sales with new measures to protect consumers

Bringing down the growth of government spending