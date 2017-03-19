Building Affordable Housing Benefits Albertans

As part of the Alberta Jobs Plan’s $1.2 billion investment, government expects to renew or build more than 6,000 affordable housing units over the next five years.
“Previous governments’ underfunding left a significant wait list for affordable housing and seniors’ lodges—it’s unacceptable. That’s why our government is working to make life better by building new housing so Albertans have a safe and affordable place to call home.”
“I’m pleased to see this government move forward on housing projects that are much needed in the community. The demand for affordable housing has skyrocketed in the past few years. This will help families and individuals of all ages find an affordable place to live.”
|
Project name
|
Funding
|Clover Bar Lodge Replacement, Edmonton, Heartland Housing Foundation
|
$350,000
|Del-Air Lodge, Manning, North Peace Housing Foundation
|
$100,000
|Elbow Valley Seniors Community, Calgary, Silvera for Seniors
|
$750,000
|Elmwood Terrace, Edmonton, Greater Edmonton Foundation
|
$780,000
|George C. King Tower Replacement, Calgary, Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta
|
$300,000
|Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead, Barrhead & District Social Housing Association
|
$150,000
|Second Social Housing Site, Calgary, Calgary Housing Company
|
$450,000
|Linsford Gardens, Leduc, Leduc Foundation
|
$250,000
|Piper Creek Lodge Replacement, Red Deer, Piper Creek Foundation
|
$250,000
|Londonderry, Edmonton, Capital Region Housing Corporation
|
$600,000
|Southview 3, Calgary, Calgary Housing Company
|
$500,000
|Strathcona Place Redevelopment, Edmonton, Greater Edmonton Foundation
|
$330,000
|Valley View Redevelopment, Calgary, Silvera for Seniors
|
$150,000
|Youngstown, Edmonton, Capital Region Housing Corporation
|
$700,000
|
Total
|
$5,660.000