Building Affordable Housing Benefits Albertans

Funding of $5.7 million has been approved for the planning of 14 affordable housing projects across the province.

As part of the Alberta Jobs Plan’s $1.2 billion investment, government expects to renew or build more than 6,000 affordable housing units over the next five years.

“Previous governments’ underfunding left a significant wait list for affordable housing and seniors’ lodges—it’s unacceptable. That’s why our government is working to make life better by building new housing so Albertans have a safe and affordable place to call home.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“I’m pleased to see this government move forward on housing projects that are much needed in the community. The demand for affordable housing has skyrocketed in the past few years. This will help families and individuals of all ages find an affordable place to live.” Greg Dewling, Chief Administrative Officer, Capital Region Housing Company

Quick facts

Housing management bodies bring forward proposals to the Ministry of Seniors and Housing and are allocated funds depending on provincewide needs.

The planning dollars associated with these projects will assist the organizations in proceeding to the permit development stage.

Not all housing proposals that receive planning dollars will receive development funds and move on to the construction phase.

The planning stage of the project involves scope and cost definition and feasibility studies.

There are currently more than 40 housing projects in the works.

Housing projects approved for planning

Project name Funding Clover Bar Lodge Replacement, Edmonton, Heartland Housing Foundation $350,000 Del-Air Lodge, Manning, North Peace Housing Foundation $100,000 Elbow Valley Seniors Community, Calgary, Silvera for Seniors $750,000 Elmwood Terrace, Edmonton, Greater Edmonton Foundation $780,000 George C. King Tower Replacement, Calgary, Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta $300,000 Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead, Barrhead & District Social Housing Association $150,000 Second Social Housing Site, Calgary, Calgary Housing Company $450,000 Linsford Gardens, Leduc, Leduc Foundation $250,000 Piper Creek Lodge Replacement, Red Deer, Piper Creek Foundation $250,000 Londonderry, Edmonton, Capital Region Housing Corporation $600,000 Southview 3, Calgary, Calgary Housing Company $500,000 Strathcona Place Redevelopment, Edmonton, Greater Edmonton Foundation $330,000 Valley View Redevelopment, Calgary, Silvera for Seniors $150,000 Youngstown, Edmonton, Capital Region Housing Corporation $700,000 Total $5,660.000