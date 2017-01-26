Calgary Fire Department Battles Two Alarm Fire in Symons Valley

Just after 06:00 this morning, 9-1-1 received calls about a structure fire at the 14500 block of Symons Valley Road N.W. When fire crews arrived, they encountered a commercial building fully involved with fire. The fire was immediately upgraded to a second alarm.

It is unknown if there was anybody in the building at the start of the fire however no injuries have been reported as a result of this incident. Enmax and ATCO Gas are on scene to shut off utilities in order to assist fire crews with their firefighting efforts. CPS is assisting with road closures and traffic management.

As a result of the volume of fire, there is significant smoke in the area. Residents are asked to stay indoors. Approximately 40 residents in the Sage Bluff Green area have been asked to evacuate by Calgary Police and are using their own vehicles to temporarily leave the area until the air quality improves.

Fire crews continue to work hard to get the fire under control. There is no fire risk to nearby residences.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene. If anybody has any video, pictures or information about this fire, please [email protected]

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

