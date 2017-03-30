Calgary Housing for Albertans Overcoming Addiction

A $7-million investment will support 46 individuals and their families in Calgary who are recovering from addictions.

As part of Budget 2017, the funds will nearly double the housing capacity of Fresh Start, helping individuals recover from addictions and providing support and counselling to their family members.

The government has committed to a $1.2-billion capital investment over five years to meet housing needs for seniors and low-income Albertans.

“This investment will make life better for individuals who are on the journey to recovering from addictions. Fresh Start Recovery Centre saves lives and we are proud to support them.” Rachel Notley, Premier

“As a social worker for over 25 years, I know the importance of having a safe place to call home when faced with adversity and struggling with addictions. I’m proud our government is improving and protecting services vulnerable Albertans rely on.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“We are grateful to the government and people of Alberta for investing in Fresh Start. For young men battling addiction to drugs such as fentanyl, each day is an eternity and may be their last. For 125 men on our wait list, this announcement brings hope that they may well celebrate their next birthday.” Stacey Petersen, executive director, Fresh Start Recovery Centre

Quick facts

Residents of the new housing facility will be graduates of Fresh Start Recovery Centre’s 12-16-week addiction treatment program.

The investment will go towards building permanent supportive housing for the second stage of the treatment program.

An estimated $4.1 million in costs will be saved annually by the Government of Alberta by building this new facility.

Approximately 1,400 Albertans access services from Fresh Start Recovery Centre each year.