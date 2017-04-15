Calgary Humane Society Takes in 88 Dogs from Alberta SPCA Seizure

Calgary Humane Society has taken in 88 dogs following an Alberta SPCA seizure from a home in Lethbridge.

The dogs were voluntarily surrendered to Alberta SPCA by the owner. The dogs are mostly chihuahua or yorkie breeds and range in age from as young as eight weeks to seniors.

Many of the dogs require extensive medical care and are being treated by CHS veterinarians and animal health staff. Most of the dogs are also very fearful and therefore require extra support in order to feel comfortable in their new environment. Once these dogs have been assessed, receive medical treatment and have been spayed or neutered, they will be made available for adoption.

Please check our website as all available dogs will be listed on our Adoptions page. Alberta SPCA will provide any updates regarding the seizure of these dogs and its investigation.

At this time, Calgary Humane Society does not require any additional food or supplies for the care of these dogs however, monetary donations can be made by calling 403-723-6000 or online at where a special “Lethbridge Dogs Fund” has been set up.

UPDATE ON THE LETHBRIDGE DOGS: Our Animal Care, Health and Behaviour teams have been working tirelessly with all 88 dogs to identify any medical and behavior needs they may have. Our goal is to find forever homes for all of our new residents, but in order to set them up for success there are a few things adopters should know before making the commitment to adopt a new furry friend.

These dogs have had a tough start to life and are not your typical pups. They have missed out on crucial life and social skills, making every new experience scary and overwhelming. They will need experienced dog owners with lots of patience to help introduce them to leashes, harnesses, baths, nail trims, new people, crates, the great outdoors and the process of house training. Right now all interactions need to be slow and positive so that these dogs can grow into confident pooches who enjoy the company of people.

Our Behaviour and Adoption Teams are on standby ready to help manage expectations and offer advice so that these sweet and deserving dogs can have the best life possible in their new homes.

Source:

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

