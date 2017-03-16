Calgary Police Service Assist Local Mounties in Apprehension

High River, Alberta – In the early morning hours of March 16, 2017, the High River RCMP and Calgary Police Service coordinated efforts to apprehend 2 males, and 2 females in a stolen vehicle, with a stolen license plate in the Town of High River. Further investigation has revealed that earlier this week these individuals had been in the High River and Nanton committing property crimes. The males who were arrested have a significant criminal history.

These individuals will be facing numerous charges including possession of stolen property, flight from police, obstruction, several breaches and dangerous driving. They are presently in custody at High River Detachment and our investigation continues.

These arrests demonstrate open communication and mutual cooperation between our respective police services in our common goal to reduce the impact of property crimes on our communities in Alberta.

