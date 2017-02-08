Calgary Polo Club Hosts Skijordue

The Calgary Polo Club will be hosting a fun event this Saturday called Skijordue in support of the Prairie Sky Equine Assisted Therapy Association.

The gates open at 10am and the races start at 11am. It’s only $5 to watch the fun (kids under 12 are free).

What is Skijordue? A horse and rider pull their partner on skis or snowboard. There are three events:

Circuit: a timed event where the competitors travel a circular course with slaloms and jumps Long Jump: the rider pulls the skier at high speed over a jump Sprint: teams race each other on a straight course with no obstacles

Sounds like fun doesn’t it?! There are prizes for the competitors and spectators are invited to dress for the occasion!

The event will be rescheduled if there isn’t enough snow or the weather plunges below -15 (but it promises to be a warmer weekend!).

The Calgary Polo Club is located between Okotoks and DeWinton. Check out the directions here.

Phone ahead to make sure the event is a “go”: 403-938-0182.

Enjoy and the fun and maybe you’ll want to join in the competition next year!

