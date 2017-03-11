Calgary Stampede History Moments Presents: Bert Smith in Memoriam

“Bert was born at Mutrie Saskatchewan on Feb. 24, 1929, and went to school at Philomath. At an early age he became interested in photography, and later took a correspondence course in art from Washington D.C. Bert worked as a commercial artist in Montreal for one and a half years. He then did art work for Ken Coppock who was secretary for the Western Stock Growers Association, and manager of their ranch supplies department. It was there that I met Bert Smith. On New Year’s Day he arrived at the TL (connected) Ranch to spend three days visit, and stayed three years. It was quite apparent that he had exceptional ability as an artist and photographer. To gain additional ranch experience he was at Joe Bew’s [sic] Y Cross Ranch, The Chattaway Bar S Ranch and the Blades [sic] Rocker P [sic]. It was there while helping to move a large herd of cattle to summer range that he suffered an aneurysm, which ended his art career. He retired to Longview where he now resides. He spends a good deal of his time tutoring the small fry in the preliminary stages of art.”[1]

Smith was honoured for his work with children in 2011 when a park was named in his honour. You can visit the Bert Smith/Lorne Fuller Playground and Exercise Park in Longview, Alberta.

Donations can be made in Bert Smith’s memory to the Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue Foundation.

To see a sketch of Bert Smith Self Portrait, click here.

[1] Bert Sheppard, Just About Nothing: The Hardest Part of Doing Nothing is Knowing When to Quit (Privately Printed, 1977), 43.

Source: Calgary Stampede