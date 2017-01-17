Calgary Stampede: Ty Pozzobon – Farewell to a Champion and Friend

The Calgary Stampede, along with the rest of the rodeo community, is saddened by the loss of Ty Pozzobon.

Ty will be fondly remembered as a genuine man and a true ambassador for the sport. Champions like Ty are few and far between and the Stampede was always grateful to have him compete in our arena.

As a young bull rider it was no secret that Ty was going to be an accomplished competitor but what he will be remembered for is his infectious smile and his ability to make everyone around him feel like an old friend. Many of us around the Stampede had the opportunity to become friends with Ty and he was always ready with a firm hand shake and a huge smile. There was no question he was a humble and grounded champion. He made friends with as many people as he possibly could and genuinely cared about you no matter who you were or where you came from. Pages and pages could be written on Ty for all of the great things that he has done at such a young age but the resounding theme will be that he was an amazing man with a huge heart who was loved by many. The rodeo community has lost a champion. You will hear that line many times in the coming days and months and even years but we haven’t just lost a champion, we have lost a friend and a family member.

We extend our sincerest condolences to the Pozzobon family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.