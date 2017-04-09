Calgary’s International Avenue Receives Funding

The Alberta government is helping communities create jobs and diversify their local economies through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

The International Avenue Business Revitalization Zone (BRZ), located along Calgary’s 17 Avenue SE, will benefit from $300,000 through the first intake of the CARES program.

The International Avenue business district celebrates the city’s multiculturalism. Approximately 425 businesses operate in the zone, offering the area’s residents access to a wide range of retailers, restaurants and grocery stores.

“Every region of Alberta brings multiple strengths to Alberta’s way of life – whether in energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism, or in other areas. Last year, we launched the two-year CARES program to help communities with common interests but limited resources tackle economic development projects that they might not be able to on their own. Through these projects, local leaders are working together to grow and diversify our economy.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The funding will go toward Phase 3 of the Heart of the New East Community Economic Development Project. It will establish a comprehensive community economic development strategy, develop a promotional image campaign, enhance the Emerge summer market and expand the social innovation co-working hub.

The first two phases, funded in part by the City of Calgary, saw significant research completed and the test incubation of a number of small businesses. The third phase will align with the forthcoming infrastructure upgrade planned in the area.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci made the announcement today on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

“The work the International Avenue BRZ has done to support our neighbourhood and help local businesses grow is an incredible example of how we can work together to diversify our economy and make life better for Alberta families.” Joe Ceci, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board

Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program has evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province receiving support through the first intake of the CARES program.

The second intake for the CARES program is now open and runs until May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at jobsplan.alberta.ca.