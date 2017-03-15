Call for entries! Google asks Canadian students to ‘Doodle 4 Google’ to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday

Competition offers entrants tens of thousands in prizing and a chance to be featured on Google.ca

TORONTO, March 15, 2017 /CNW/ – Today, Google announced the launch of Doodle 4 Google, a nationwide competition that invites kindergarten to Grade 12 students to redesign the Google logo.* To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, Google is inviting students in Canada to submit a doodle based on the theme “What I see for Canada’s future is…”

The winning student’s doodle will be displayed on the Google.ca homepage for a day; the champion “doodler” will also win a $10,000 scholarship, a $10,000 technology grant for his/her school and a paid trip to the finale event in Toronto in June. See full details here.

“Doodle 4 Google is a chance for young Canadians to dream and think big. At Google, we are trying to make the future world a better place, by building new technologies, investing in initiatives and making the internet more accessible,” said Google vice president and Google Canada managing director, Sam Sebastian. “This year’s competition is all about celebrating the future of Canada. We’re excited to see how students imagine the next 150 years!”

Students’ doodles will be judged on artistic merit, creativity and originality, and representation of the theme. A panel of guest judges and Google employees, including YouTube stars Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown of AsapSCIENCE, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, En Masse co-founder Jason Botkin, president of the National Inuit Youth Council Maatalii Okalik and Google Doodler Sophie Diao, will select the top doodles across grade groups. Following a public vote, four grade group finalists will receive a trip to Toronto, where the first place winning doodle will be announced.

This year, students can submit a doodle made from almost any medium….including code! Ladies Learning Code created an online tutorial offering inspiration and a step-by-step guide to coding a Google doodle.

All throughout the month of April, parents and kids can visit the Art Gallery of Ontario to get inspired and create a doodle during Family Sundays.

Participating classrooms can use accompanying lesson plans to help guide students, while also integrating the project into classroom learning.

Interested students, parents and teachers can visit g.co/d4gcanada for contest rules, more information and to download entry forms.

The last day to submit a doodle is May 2, 2017.

*Entrants need a parent or legal guardian’s permission (and signature on the entry form) in order to participate. Residents of Quebec must be at least thirteen years of age. Please see full terms and eligibility requirements here.

Interview – full transcript

Question 1: Greg, what is Google Canada announcing today?

So, we’re really excited because submissions are now open for the Doodle for Google competition. Google Canada is asking students from across Canada from kindergarten to grade 12, using any medium they want, to redesign the Google logo for a chance to win. Because it’s the 150th birthday of Canada, we want this year’s theme to be thinking about what the future of Canada is going to look like.

Question 2: Mitch, what can they win?

So, one lucky Canadian will get the chance to have their doodle featured on Google.ca for the day as well as winning a ten-thousand dollar scholarship for themselves and a ten thousand dollar grant for their school and there will also be prizes for the other finalists, as well.

Question 3: Greg, How are you two involved in this year’s Doodle 4 Google contest?

We, Mitch and Greg of ASAP Science, are actually going to be judging this year’s competition along with some other awesome Canadians. What we do on our channel is we make animation about science and we try to make it as interesting and accessible to as many people as possible. We make episodes like “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” or “How much sleep to you actually need?” and a big part of what we try to do is make sure that people realize that art and science can go together. They’re really important. They help each other out. Doodle for Google is doing that exact thing. Taking art, taking innovation and science and blending it together so we are so excited to be involved in that.

Question 4: Mitchell, how will you pick this year’s winner?

So, we’ll be judging the doodles based on artistic merit but we also really want people to be creative and stick with the theme of “What I see for Canada’s future” as we celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. On May 22nd, we’re going to announce the 12 grade group finalists which we open up to a public vote so the public gets to vote on them and help to pick the final four and from there, those four get to come to Toronto where we’ll reveal the winning doodle to the rest of Canada.

Question 5: Greg, how do people enter the contest?

It’s super easy to submit a doodle. You simply just download an entry form for your child or student on the Doodle for Google site g.co/d4gcanada again, you can use any medium you want, including code and if you want information about how to do that on the website there are tutorials and lesson plans. You can also actually mail them in directly if that’s easier for you, as well. The submission period closes May 2nd and we are both so excited to see all your doodles.

