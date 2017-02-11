Call for Help for Symons Valley Ranch Farmers Market Vendors!

“Support Local” T-shirt fundraising campaign kicked off in YYC

CALGARY, Alberta – When tragedy hits, it’s the strongest of communities that rally together to help. Here is our shout out to you, YYC!

On January, 26th, 2017, fire destroyed the Symons Valley Ranch Farmers Market (SVRFM). This iconic location was home to 33 vendors and their families. They have been utterly devastated. Some of these people literally have nothing left of their business and livelihood. On their behalf, we are calling upon you Calgary for help.

We are very excited to invite all of YYC to join us in the “support local” t-shirt fundraiser campaign that kicked off on Friday, February 10th, 2017 at the Market on Macleod located at 7711 Macleod Trail SE.

T-shirt cost $20.00 each and various sizes available

Every dollar will go directly back to vendors at the Market

The initiative is being managed by a third party and funds will be deposited into a trust account.

“Our primary focus at this time is to get our vendors back to business” said Symons Valley Ranch Farmers Market Managing Partners, Ken & Tracy Aylesworth. “We are so grateful for the on-going support of the community and our faithful customers. We are stronger together.”

Interim plans are well underway for a temporary market (and longer term plans to fully rebuild) to be located in NW Calgary. The goal is to help as many vendors as we can to replace lost coolers, food service supplies and inventory so that they can remain in business and continue to deliver ‘local’ to all of us. Their livelihood is paramount for many reasons.

This campaign wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of many business associates, suppliers, resources, dynamic communities and friends of the Market. Thank you!

T-shirts will be available starting this Friday, February 10th at the following locations.

The Market on McLeod

Servus Credit Union (city wide, Okotoks and High River)

Jameson’s Irish Pubs

Additional locations will be announced in the coming days.​

Living local, loving local and supporting local is what makes Alberta and especially YYC such an amazing and kind place to live.

