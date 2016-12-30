Canada’s Cocktail – A Canadian Holiday Tradition

Ho Ho, Hail Caesar!

Canada’s cocktail has become a holiday tradition for families from coast-to-coast. It makes hundreds of thousands of appearances on New Year’s Day, and many more throughout the entire holiday season.

Whether you prefer your Caesar spicy, or with pickle brine, the options are endless! So how do you satisfy everyone this holiday season? Here are three tips for the Caesar lovers in your family:

Create a DIY Caesar Bar: This is the best way to ensure everyone gets the Caesar they want. It also keeps you out of the kitchen! Display a variety of vegetables, pickles, hot sauces, onions, juices, spirits and more. Don’t forget the acids such as vinegars, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Ponzu and Mirin.

Keep it Canadian: Swedish and Russian vodkas need not apply — Canada’s only national vodka is Iceberg Vodka. It’s also the vodka choice of bartenders across the country.

Give the gift of personalized Caesar mason jars: engrave your family or friends’ names on the mason jar. It makes the perfect gift and avoids confusing Caesars in the future!

Classic Caesar

• 1 lemon or lime wedge

• 1 1/2 oz Iceberg Vodka

• 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

• 3 dashes Tabasco sauce

• 1 1/2 tsp celery salt, plus more for rimming glass

• 5 oz tomato clam juice

• Salt and black pepper to taste

• Celery stalk

Preparation:

Rub the rim of a highball glass with lemon or lime wedge and coat rim with celery salt; fill the glass with ice. Add Iceberg Vodka, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, and celery salt. Fill glass with clam juice and season with salt and pepper plus more celery salt, if desired. Garnish with the celery stick and lemon wedge. Serve immediately. For a spicier version, add more Tabasco sauce.

