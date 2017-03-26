Canadian Angus Association President Also Calgary Stampede President

Leave a Comment:
(0) comments
Add Your Reply
The Canadian Angus Association (www.cdnangus.ca) is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.