Canadian Angus Association President Also Calgary Stampede President

Rocky View County, AB-The Canadian Angus Association congratulates and recognizes our President David Sibbald for his newest roles. At the Calgary Stampede annual general meeting Tuesday night, David became President and Chairman of the Board. He will continue in his role as Canadian Angus Association President until the conclusion of the annual general meeting on Saturday, June 10 in Brandon, MB. David will serve as Calgary Stampede President until 2019.



David, his wife Mary Beth and sons Dylan and Adam operate SSS Red Angus. They also maintain a commercial cow-calf operation complemented by their seedstock herd bulls. David is a fifth-generation rancher from a pioneering family on the Sibbald Flats in the Jumping Pound area west of Calgary. He has judged several Canadian national cattle shows along with numerous 4-H shows in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, and is a proven noted industry and organizational leader, planner and thinker. David was elected to the Canadian Angus Association Board in 2013 and the Calgary Stampede Board in 2009.

