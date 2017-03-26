Canadian Angus Association President Also Calgary Stampede President

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 26
Rocky View County, AB-The Canadian Angus Association congratulates and recognizes our President David Sibbald for his newest roles. At the Calgary Stampede annual general meeting Tuesday night, David became President and Chairman of the Board. He will continue in his role as Canadian Angus Association President until the conclusion of the annual general meeting on Saturday, June 10 in Brandon, MB. David will serve as Calgary Stampede President until 2019.

David, his wife Mary Beth and sons Dylan and Adam operate SSS Red Angus. They also maintain a commercial cow-calf operation complemented by their seedstock herd bulls. David is a fifth-generation rancher from a pioneering family on the Sibbald Flats in the Jumping Pound area west of Calgary. He has judged several Canadian national cattle shows along with numerous 4-H shows in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, and is a proven noted industry and organizational leader, planner and thinker. David was elected to the Canadian Angus Association Board in 2013 and the Calgary Stampede Board in 2009.
“I am proud and humbled to be leading two of the largest organizations in Canada,” says David. “I am passionate about and visionary toward Angus, agri-business, rural values and volunteerism. The Calgary Stampede and Canadian Angus Association are both internationally respected organizations with great staff and volunteers and it is exciting that my terms overlap for two and a half months.”

Yesterday, David was also elected to the Canadian Beef Breeds Council (CBBC) Board of Directors for a two-year term. CBBC provides a unified voice in support of the purebred genetics provided within the Canadian beef cattle industry.

Canadian Angus Association CEO Rob Smith is also excited about David’s new roles. “David has a strong background in governance and strategic management and he is a highly respected leader in the agriculture industry. We are so proud that one of Canada’s largest Angus breeders is leading the world-renowned Calgary Stampede and joining our sector’s Canadian Beef Breeds Council. Our Canadian Angus Association Board of Directors has benefitted from what David has learned and achieved at the Calgary Stampede, and I look forward to his expertise and vision coming to CBBC as well.”
 

The Canadian Angus Association (www.cdnangus.ca) is Canada’s largest purebred beef breed organization. The Association represents more than 2,000 members across Canada for the purposes of registering and recording the pedigrees of purebred Angus cattle in the closed HerdBook and promoting the breed across Canada. The member-approved mandate is to maintain breed registry, breed purity and provide services that enhance the growth and position of the Angus breed.  

