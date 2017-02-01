Canadian Armed Forces Supporting Emergency Response to Ice Storm in New Brunswick

Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) sent approximately 200 personnel Monday to support the ongoing emergency response to the ice storm in New Brunswick.

The Province of New Brunswick has requested Government of Canada assistance in the form of CAF personnel and assets to conduct a variety of tasks, including delivering emergency supplies, assisting in re-establishing existing road networks, and supporting door-to-door residential wellbeing checks in the Northeast of the province.

The CAF stands ready to provide highly-trained personnel and unique resources tailored to help Canadians during periods of uncertainty and distress following natural disasters.





Quote

“The Canadian Armed Forces’ support to the Province of New Brunswick’s relief efforts highlights our commitment to the security of Canadians. Our personnel will provide additional support for New Brunswickers in need.”

Harjit S. Sajjan, Defence Minister

Quick Facts

The CAF personnel and assets are from the 5th Canadian Division Support Base (5 CDSB) Gagetown. 4th Regiment (General Support), with augmentation from other units, is leading the deployment.

CAF personnel will not conduct law enforcement or security tasks during their deployment.

Public Safety Canada is responsible for coordinating the Government of Canada emergency response. Canadian Armed Forces personnel are in continuous liaison with Public Safety, other federal partners, and the Province of New Brunswick to ensure a synchronized response to situation.

CAF assistance in support of the Province of New Brunswick’s emergency response is undertaken as part of Operation LENTUS, the CAF contingency plan that outlines the joint response to provide support for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response to provincial and territorial authorities in the case of a major natural disaster.

