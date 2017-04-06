Canadian Army to Honour 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge across Canada

Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Army will honour the sacrifices of Canadians made a century ago at the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and throughout the First World War, during a number of events throughout Canada between the 8th and 9th of April, 2017.

Apart from the Government of Canada events led by Veterans Affairs Canada, the Canadian Army will also take part in public events, parades and ceremonies held across the country. Locations include Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Petawawa, Quebec City, Regina and Winnipeg.

The Canadian Army contributed soldiers to the Canadian Armed Forces contingent that is currently in France participating in several Commemoration events. These include a military concert in Arras; a ceremony for the Hill 70 Monument in Loos-en-Gohelle; several sunset and sunrise ceremonies; and a signature ceremony at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge is considered a significant milestone in Canadian military history, as it was the first time all four Divisions of the Canadian Corps fought side-by-side, securing victory for the Allies. This achievement, won at a high cost, has become an integral element in the rich, complex historical narrative of Canada.

For more information on the Canadian Army commemoration events taking place across Canada, please refer to the Canadian Army website.