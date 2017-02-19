Canadian Food Championships Wildcard Applications Now Open

July event in Edmonton only Canadian qualifier into the World Food Championships

Edmonton, AB. The Canadian Food Championships has officially announced this year’s competition categories and has opened the wildcard competitor application for 2017. This year’s competition is July 21-23 in Edmonton, Alberta, and is the only Canadian qualifier into the World Food Championships. The top two winners from each category receive a golden ticket to represent Team Canada at the World Food Championships.

This year’s categories are:

Bacon Burger Chicken (new for 2017!) Dessert Sandwich Seafood Steak

The Canadian Food Championships is looking for competitors from across Canada to compete, with a maximum of 20 competitors per category. Competitors can be of any skill level—from the home cook to the professional chef. Those interested in competing can learn more about our preferred qualifier competitions and the wildcard entry applications at the Canadian Food Championships website.

“We are excited to be heading into our third year of producing the Canadian Food Championships. This year is set to be even bigger and we are looking forward to the new Chicken category.” says Paul Lucas, General Manager of Events Edmonton. “With the high quality of Canadian chicken, we are excited to see what kind of culinary creations the cooks come up with!” In 2016, 20 competitors represented Team Canada at the WFC, with five advancing to the final rounds.

Other competitions rounding out Team Canada: the Kleefeld Honey Festival Chili competition (Chilli category), and the Canadian BBQ society competitions (BBQ category). The winners of these events advance to the WFC as the Canadian representatives for their respective categories.

About the Canadian Food Championships

The Canadian Food Championships is a high energy, high intensity, tournament-style cooking competition open to any Canadian resident over 18. It is the only Canadian qualifying event to get to the World Food Championships, where a prize of $100,000 is awaiting the World Champion. The Canadian Food Championships are July 21-23 in Churchill Square, Edmonton, in conjunction with Taste of Edmonton. Canadian Food Championships.

About the World Food Championships

The World Food Championships is the highest stakes food competition in the world, featuring more than 400 competitors battling for ultimate bragging rights, huge cash prizes and the coveted title of World Food Champion. This annual event takes place November 8-14 in Orange Beach, Alabama. Following a tournament-style format across multiple iconic food categories, including Burger, Sandwich, Barbecue and more, the WFC will culminate with a Final Table face-off where category champions brave potential elimination in front of a live audience and a discerning panel of culinary celebrities. For more information, visit World Food Championships.

