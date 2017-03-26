Canadian Observatory on Homelessness Welcomes the 2017 Federal Budget

Wednesday, we joined our partners in anticipation as Finance Minister Bill Morneau of the Government of Canada announced the 2017 federal budget. We welcome the investments in housing and homelessness announced in the new budget. Below are some key highlights.
The Government has announced $11.2 billion over 11 years allocated for the implementation of an inclusive National Housing Strategy. This announcement comes after almost 30 years of federal disinvestment in affordable housing, which has contributed to our current housing and homelessness crisis.
The 11-year investment in a National Housing Strategy is significant. Not only does it signal the federal government is ‘back at the table’, the length of the investment means this is now a permanent program. The investment also highlights the government’s commitment to flexibility and new ways of working.
The NHS investment includes:
You can read the complete budget at Budget 2017: Building a Strong Middle Class.
It should be noted that in addition to the $11.2B allocated to the NHS, the federal government announced its intention to protect the baseline funding for operating agreements, but with greater flexibility on how those funds can be used. This is significant as until now the commitment of the federal government was to let those agreements expire over the next ten years.
Included in the NHS (as mentioned above) is a commitment to expand and extend the Homelessness Partnering Strategy. This is the longest-term commitment to addressing homelessness ever by a federal government. After years of diminishing spending on homelessness (when HPS was most recently renewed in 2013, the annual budget had been cut to $118M), this is an increase to an annual average of $191M.
The budget signals not only an investment in housing and homelessness, but a commitment to a policy direction that is much welcomed.
As we go forward, here are some things to consider:
Above all, the 2017 federal budget is evidence that the government of Canada is committed to addressing homelessness, not through the status quo, but by directing resources to better, longer-term solutions; solutions that help those in need today, while preventing homelessness tomorrow.
We commit to working with you, our partners and all levels of government, to ensure we leverage today’s investments, and those of the future, to make the shift toward a new approach: one that ensures everyone in Canada has access to safe, secure, suitable and affordable housing.
Source: Homeless Hub
