Canadian Paralympic Committee Calls for Applications for 2017-2018 Grants to Help Cover the Cost of Paralympic Sport Development Programs

OTTAWA, January 16, 2017 – The Canadian Paralympic Committee invites Canadian sport organizations and clubs to apply, starting today, for the 2017-2018 granting round of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund.

The Paralympic Sport Development Fund (formerly the System Development Fund) targets sport initiatives helping develop athletes, from playground to podium.

Funding amounts of between $5,000 and $15,000 will be available.

Through the Paralympic Sport Development Fund, the Canadian Paralympic Committee invests in sport development programming including recruitment initiatives, coaching, equipment, competition and more. Funds can be used to support the creation of a new program or go towards the expansion of an existing successful initiative.

Please visit paralympic.ca/funding for the application, instructions on how to apply and more information. for the application, instructions on how to apply and more information.

The deadline to submit applications is February 17, 2017.

“Ensuring that provincial and territorial organizations and local sport organizations have access to funding to support their developing athletes or get new athletes involved in parasport will go a long way towards nurturing a sustainable Paralympic sport system in Canada,” said Catherine Gosselin-Després, Executive Director, Sport for the Canadian Paralympic Committee. “We have worked closely with our sport members to ensure we are supporting athletes at every stage of the Paralympic pathway. We’re looking forward to providing new and developing athletes with quality competition and training opportunities, as well as access to quality coaching and equipment.”

This fund is being made possible thanks to support from the Government of Canada, through Sport Canada’s Sport Support Program.

“The Government of Canada is proud to invest in the Paralympic Sport Development Fund, as it gives Canadians living with a disability an opportunity to fully enjoy a quality sport experience in their communities-and for some, to pursue their dream of competing for their country,” said the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Canada’s Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities. “Thank you to the Canadian Paralympic Committee for their partnership in this program, which is contributing in such a meaningful way to a more active and inclusive Canada.”

