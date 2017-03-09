More and More Canadians say Pharmacists Play Essential Role in Canada’s Health Care System

OTTAWA /CNW/ – According to a new national survey by Abacus Data, conducted to coincide with Pharmacist Awareness Month, 92% of Canadians believe pharmacists play an essential or important role in Canada’s health care system—a three-point increase in those saying pharmacists are essential to the system compared to a similar survey conducted last year.
“While pharmacists continue to have one of the strongest professional reputations in Canada, we are seeing an increasing level of awareness and trust surrounding the expanded services we are now delivering,” said Alistair Bursey, Chair, Canadian Pharmacists Association. “This is a testament to the professional, high-quality care pharmacists continue to provide across the country.”
Canadians are increasingly recognizing and supporting the essential role pharmacists play in our health care system. From flu shots to advice on medications, the management of chronic health conditions and common ailments, Canadians are embracing expanded pharmacy services and recognizing the value pharmacists are providing.
Canadian pharmacists are increasingly a trusted source of health care information and services. While their role has expanded greatly over the past decade, pharmacists are ready to do even more in Canada’s health care system. Canadians know that when pharmacists have the authority to provide health services it leads to better care, better health and better value for our health care dollar.
The survey on perceptions and attitudes towards pharmacists was conducted online with a representative sample of 4,173 adult Canadians and was statistically weighted to match the Canadian population. The survey was completed from February 10 to 16, 2017 by Abacus Data.
