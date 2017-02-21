Canadians Speak Up on Issues of Homelessness and Poverty

Minister Duclos’ tour in western Canada announces Government of Canada’s launch of poverty consultations

Edmonton, Alberta – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development wrapped up a tour of western Canada after meeting with stakeholders in Vancouver and Edmonton. The visits were an important opportunity to speak with community leaders, not-for-profit organizations and stakeholders about tackling issues such as poverty, homelessness, and affordable housing.

In Vancouver, the Minister began his tour by having breakfast with Metro Vancouver mayors and councillors. This was an opportunity for him to acknowledge and congratulate them for their efforts and initiatives to reduce poverty. The roundtable session was the first of the in-person consultations held in support of the Canadian Poverty Reduction Strategy, which launched on February 13 in Ottawa, Ontario.

Minister Duclos then proceeded with a site visit to the Spirit of the Children Society, where he took part in discussions about the support needed for Aboriginal youth transitioning out of the child welfare program, and the need for permanent housing.

The Minister also participated in the official opening of a three-story building at 220 Terminal Avenue, hosted by the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency. The new building is the first project in Canada to be approved by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation under the Affordable Rental Innovation Fund, and features 40 single occupancy suites for people at risk of homelessness, students and seniors. The project also includes moveable modular units, which are set up on undeveloped, city-owned land to provide temporary housing when needed.

In Edmonton, Minister Duclos hosted a roundtable session with key stakeholders, focusing on unique issues related to poverty faced by communities.