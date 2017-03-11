Capital Improvements to Begin at the High River Recreation Complex

HIGH RIVER, AB: The 2017 capital budget was approved by Council in early January and allocated $1 million to parks and recreation maintenance and upgrades. These upgrades will begin with the aquatics facility which will be temporarily closed from April 15 to July 2 (reopening July 3).

“This closure will allow for the installation of a new boiler, additional lighting, repairs to the pool deck and some shower upgrades in the changing rooms,” says Craig Stanley, manager of parks and recreation for the Town. “We want to continue to put our user’s comfort and safety first and these improvements will extend the life of the facility and increase the quality of services we’re providing.”

The pool water will also be changed from a salt water and chlorine mix to a chlorine only solution. The intent is to complete the upgrades to the pool at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex in time to offer summer swimming lessons and day camps.

“These improvements are being made based on user feedback from a recent survey,” adds Stanley. “We’d like to thank our users for providing their comments and we look forward to working with them to provide fun and safe places for wellness in High River.”

These initial improvements to the aquatics facility are the first in a series of upgrades that will also include the large and small arenas, the curling rink, common areas and the mechanical systems of the facility.

As these projects are being completed there will be additional scheduled temporary closures of various areas within the recreation complex.

Users of the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex are encouraged to stay informed by subscribing to the Parks and Recreation Newsletter. Users can also subscribe to the facility updates and closures list and the weekly happenings list.

