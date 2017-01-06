Carbon Levy Rebates Benefit Millions of Albertans

Alberta families began receiving rebates today, helping them adjust to the new carbon levy and reduce their carbon footprint.

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman met with an Edmonton family that received a rebate under the program.

“The carbon price is a made-in-Alberta solution that protects pocketbooks with rebates for 66 per cent of Albertans to help our most vulnerable and ensures that we get pipelines built. We are committed to providing Albertans with the support they need to use energy more efficiently and save money.” Sarah Hoffman, Deputy Premier

The rebate program helps lower- and middle-income families adjust to the additional costs of carbon. Families will also be able to take advantage of energy-efficiency programs that will start as early as spring 2017.

The carbon levy rebate is expected to recycle $95 million back to Alberta households in 2016-17 and $435 million in 2017-18.

Quick facts

In 2017, 60 per cent of households are expected to receive a full rebate to help offset the costs of the carbon levy: A single adult earning up to $47,500 per year will receive a rebate of $200. A couple earning up to $95,000 per year will receive $300. Parents that qualify for the rebate will receive up to an additional $30 per child (to a maximum of four).

Rebates will increase in 2018, along with the carbon levy, to $300 for singles, $450 for couples, and $45 per child.

You do not have to apply to receive the rebate, but you must file your 2015 and subsequent income tax returns to be eligible.

The rebate is non-taxable and also refundable, meaning you will receive it even if you pay no provincial income taxes.

Questions about the rebate may be directed to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), as CRA is administering the program on the province’s behalf: 1-800-959-2809.