Carbon Rebates, Energy Efficiency for Albertans

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips spoke with more than 50,000 Albertans this week about ways to save money with energy-efficiency measures.

The minister hosted two telephone town hall events to explain the ways Albertans can benefit from the Climate Leadership Plan that puts a price on pollution and helps diversify our economy.

“People are looking for ways to lower their energy consumption, and costs and revenue from the levy will be used to fund energy efficiency programs. The rebate program will reward families that improve their energy efficiency by allowing them to keep the difference between the rebate and what they spend on fuels.’’ Shannon Phillips, Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

Quick facts

Six out of 10 Albertans will get a carbon rebate starting in January. That’s money in people’s pockets to help with lowering energy costs.

Programs will support the installation of lighting, hot-water fixtures and heating components in Albertans’ homes.

Albertans can get rebates for energy-efficient appliances and insulation for homes.

There will be incentives for high-efficiency retrofits for businesses, non-profit organizations and institutions.

Energy-efficiency rebate and incentive programs will start as early as spring 2017.

All the revenue from the carbon levy will be reinvested in Alberta. That will help us diversify our economy, support jobs in construction and new industries like renewable energy, and help people and businesses save money.