Castle Parks Tourism Supported by Budget 2017

Highway paving and new water pipelines are part of nearly $20 million in infrastructure investment for the Castle Provincial Park and neighbouring communities.

Six million dollars from Budget 2017 will go towards paving an 11-kilometre gravel section of Highway 774 within the newly established park. Another $9 million is earmarked to help the Municipal District of Pincher Creek construct a water line that ties Castle Mountain Resort to the Hamlet of Beaver Mines. The water line will also serve the Castle Provincial Park.

“These projects will create jobs and support the local economy in southwestern Alberta. They will also bring more visitors to the Castle parks to experience the natural beauty of the Crown of the Continent.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

“The Castle region has a wealth of natural beauty, heritage attractions and nature-based tourism opportunities. This much-needed infrastructure will provide greater access and services for residents and visitors to enjoy existing and future outdoor recreation opportunities, contributing to the economic diversification of the region.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“The paving of Highway 774 is an essential piece to ensuring that all Albertans can access recreational activities in the Castle parks region in a safe, reliable and enjoyable manner. This decision is consistent with Alberta Park’s mandate to improve the life of all Albertans through access to recreation.” Brad Brush, general manager of Castle Mountain Resort

“Every day, I meet Albertans who go to the Castle to recharge and relax with their families. Investments in this beautiful area will continue to make a real difference for surrounding communities and businesses.” Jerry Strate, co-owner, Alpenland Ski and Sports

The new water line builds on $4.7-million in grants from the province and the federal government to construct a water line between Beaver Mines and the Village of Cowley. All three pieces of infrastructure support local tourism in and around the Castle parks.

The 103,000-hectare Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park were established in January. Over the next four years, more than $20 million will go to access routes, inclusion projects, camping, signage, picnic areas and hiking trails in the Castle parks.