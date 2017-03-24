Ceci Refuses to Bet $20 on His Own Budget

EDMONTON, AB: Thursday in Question Period, Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt bet Finance Minister Joe Ceci $20 and gave him 2-1 odds that the provincial debt would exceed $71 billion by 2019-20, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

Fildebrandt proposed the wager in an exchange about negative business chamber responsesto the Alberta budget. Ceci wouldn’t agree to take the bet, at the time.

“When the NDP are gambling the future of Alberta on a miracle in oil prices, I would have expected the Finance Minister to put his money where his mouth is and accept my $20 bet as well. I even gave him 2-1 odds,” Fildebrandt said. “Day after day the NDP ignore serious questions from the Opposition on fiscal responsibility, or respond with nothing but mindless talking points. Hopefully my wager gets the Minister’s attention.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

