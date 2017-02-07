Change of Tune Hits a High Note with Industry

Policy amendment sets the stage for young performers to entertain in licensed venues

Opportunity is knocking across the province now that minors-prohibited venues such as lounges and bars can open their doors to young entertainers. This policy change will enable young artists to showcase their talents and obtain additional profile – potentially helping advance their entertainment careers.

“Amending this policy to allow minors to entertain in licensed venues is one of the many ways the AGLC continues to work with stakeholders to modernize policies that reflect the best interests of industry. Overall, the culture has shifted to one of hospitality versus a culture of chaos and we now have more effective mechanisms in place to focus on overall safety.” Bill Robinson, President & CEO, Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission

While most Albertans drink responsibly, public safety-oriented programs such as Best Bar None, ProServe and ProTect help prevent alcohol-related harm and support patrons and hospitality staff in making responsible choices.

In March 2007, as a result of concern for public safety, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) removed its policy allowing minors as entertainers in minors-prohibited establishments. Now, licensees can request approval from the AGLC to permit minors to enter the premises as entertainers.

The licensee application process will allow the AGLC to review the licensee’s operating history prior to making its decision and serves as an added safety support for young performers.

A part of the AGLC’s mandate is to ensure the province’s liquor industry operates effectively, with integrity and in a socially responsible manner. Clear and efficient policies support this mandate and help sustain a responsible liquor industry that meets the expectations of Albertans.