Child Benefit Making Life More Affordable

Starting today, parents will receive the third Alberta Child Benefit payment to help them afford the things that matter to their children.

Families earning less than $41,220 per year are eligible. The maximum annual benefit is $1,100 for families with one child and $2,750 for families with four or more children.

“Our government is making life more affordable for lower-income families. We’re working to make life better by providing families supports that make a difference in their lives. The Alberta Child Benefit is vital to helping all children in our province have opportunities to thrive.” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

About 110,000 families caring for an estimated 200,000 children have already received the first two payments under the ACB.

File taxes to be eligible

Families are urged to file their tax return to be eligible for the Alberta Child Benefit and other government support programs. Community organizations are preparing returns for eligible lower-income Albertans at free tax clinics across the province. The Canada Revenue Agency’s website has more information about these clinics.

