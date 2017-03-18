Child and Youth Advocate Releases Investigative Review Involving Death of an 18-year-old Man

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate has completed an Investigative Review regarding the death of a young man and is publicly releasing the results of the review as outlined under the Child and Youth Advocate Act.

Peter was a victim of a homicide. He was the subject of a Permanent Guardianship Order until he was 18 years old and then he refused further services. Peter passed away approximately nine months after child intervention involvement ended.

Peter was of First Nation heritage. His family and community endured historical and ongoing losses and trauma. Many of these events can be traced back to the effects of colonization on Indigenous people. Peter struggled with addictions. Research has identified higher rates of substance use amongst young people struggling with trauma and loss. Although Peter showed periods of resiliency, he was unable to address the underlying causes of his addictions.

“Peter’s story highlights the impact of trauma and loss on children, and transition planning for vulnerable and complex youth as they reach adulthood,” said Del Graff, Provincial Child and Youth Advocate. “Peter was persistent in trying to stay connected with those he cared about and asked for help when his future was uncertain. Providing ongoing support to young people is essential to their success.”

The Advocate is making one recommendation and re-stating recommendations contained in previous reviews and calling upon government to act on them.

The intent of an Investigative Review is not to find fault with specific individuals, but to identify and advocate for system improvements that will help enhance the overall safety and well-being of children and young people who are receiving designated services.

A copy of the Investigative Review and recommendations are available on our website:

