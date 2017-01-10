Christmas Tree Pick-up in the Diamond-Valley
Black Diamond
If you would like the Town to pick up your Christmas tree, it should be placed near where garbage is normally picked up. It won’t be taken by the garbage truck but will be picked up by the Public Works department as they check around town, until January 25.
Turner Valley
Residents may leave Christmas trees on the curbside for pickup, or take trees to the Black Diamond Transfer Station for composting. Trees will be mulched for use in parks.
Where possible, trees will be picked up on a regular basis until the end of January.
Please leave trees on the curb, off the roadway, for easy access, and ensure all lights and decorations are removed.
Thanks for helping to keep Christmas green!
