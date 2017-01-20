Coaldale Man Charged for Sexual Assault

Coaldale, Alberta – On the morning of January 18th, 2017 the Coaldale RCMP were informed of a sexual assault of a 15 year old female at a residence in Coaldale on Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017.

The initial complaint was lodged with the Lethbridge Regional Police Service and then turned over to the Coaldale RCMP. With the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service and ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (“ICE”) team, a search warrant was executed at a Coaldale residence in the early evening yesterday, Jan 18. During the service of the search warrant one man was arrested and taken into RCMP custody.

32 year-old Trevor Pritchard, of Coaldale, who is a registered sex offender, has been charged with six criminal offences. They include:

Sexual assault Contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code For a sexual purpose unlawfully touch a person under 16 years of age Contrary to section 151 of the Criminal Code Abduction of a Person under the age of 16 Contrary to Section 280(1) of the Criminal Code Utter threats Contrary to Section 264.1 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code. Communicate with a person under 16 years of age to commit a sexual related offence Contrary to Section 172.1 (1) b) of the Criminal Code Communicate with a person under 18 years of age to commit a sexual related offence Contrary to Section 172. 1(1) (a) of the Criminal Code

Trevor Pritchard has been remanded into custody and will make his next appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court on January 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

If you have any information about this matter, or believe you have any information about any other offences related to this matter, please contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-329-5080.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, and/or the seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.

