Cochrane RCMP – Bragg Creek, AB – Robbery with a weapon

On April 5th, 2016 at approximately 12:15pm the Cochrane RCMP responded to a robbery with a weapon, at a Pharmacy in Bragg Creek, AB. The alleged suspect fled the pharmacy on foot, in an unknown direction, with an undisclosed amount of money, and other items that are still to be determined.. There were no injuries to the clerk at the pharmacy. The suspect is described as a caucasian male, 20-35 years of age, slender, approximately 5’6″ tall, wearing a dark hoody, and a light coloured toque, carrying a black backpack. The RCMP are asking that if you see this male, to call 911 immediately.

This robbery is still actively under investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

The RCMP are asking that if you have any information regarding this incident, to please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

