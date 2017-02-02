Cochrane RCMP – Man wanted in numerous jurisdictions has been arrested

Cochrane, Alberta – RCMP in Cochrane have arrested Cole Mclean, the man earlier reported to be wanted in Vulcan, Okotoks and Turner Valley.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Cochrane RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at an oilfield lease site north of Cochrane. On arrival, they found Cole Mclean as well as 28-year-old Danielle Mckenna of Okotoks. The two were found to be in possession of a truck stolen from Pincher Creek as well as break in instruments, controlled substances, stolen identification and other stolen property.

In addition to the charges in Vulcan, Okotoks and Turner Valley, Mclean now faces charges from Cochrane RCMP for failing to comply with probation, possession of break in instruments, identity theft, obstructing a peace officer and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Mclean has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on February 2 in Calgary.

Danielle Mckenna has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, identity theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, possession of break in instruments and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Mckenna has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Feb 3 in Calgary.

“This is a great example of why we want the public to report suspicious activity,” says RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters. “One person thinking something did not look right and calling the police, led to us making this arrest and clearing up investigations all over Southern Alberta.”

Related

Okotoks, Turner Valley and Vulcan RCMP looking for man wanted on numerous offences

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

