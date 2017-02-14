Cochrane RCMP Respond to Plane Crash

UPDATE

Waiparous, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP have located the crashed aircraft Nrothwest of Cochrane on highway 40. The aircraft involved was a small passenger plane with two individuals on board. Tragically, there were no survivors of the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is the agency responsible for investigation of aircraft crashes. Their investigators will attend the scene in the daylight to begin the examination.

No further information is available and an update is not expected until afternoon of Feb. 14.

The RCMP is thankful to the civilians and other agencies who assisted in the search efforts and wishes to express condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this crash.

Original Release

Waiparous, Alberta – RCMP, military and civilian aircraft are responding to a report of a plane crash in the Waiparous area. At 5:55 pm, Cochrane RCMP received a report of an aircraft that had been seen crashing east of Highway 40 in the Waiparous area. The crash was witnessed by another aircraft and reported to authorities. RCMP are responding to the remote area and attempting to locate the crash with the assistance of military and civilian aircraft. No information as to the type of aircraft, destination or the numbers of persons on board is known at this time

