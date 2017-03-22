College of Alberta School Superintendents members elect Table Officers for 2017/18

(EDMONTON) – The members of the College of Alberta School Superintendents (CASS) nominated and approved the slate of Table Officers for 2017/18 at the Annual General Meeting held March 9 in Edmonton.

Current 1 Vice President, Chris MacPhee, will serve CASS as President beginning July 1, 2017. MacPhee is the Superintendent of Schools for Canadian Rockies Public Schools (Canmore), and has served on the CASS Board of Directors for the past two years.

Kurt Sacher, Superintendent of Schools for Chinook’s Edge School Division (Innisfail), will be the 1 Vice President in the upcoming year. After serving as Zone 4 Chair (Red Deer and area) for two years, Sacher was elected to the provincial Board of Directors in 2016 as the 2nd Vice President.

New to the Board of Directors for 2017/18 is Michael Hauptman, selected by his colleagues to serve as 2 Vice President. Hauptman is the Superintendent for Elk Island Catholic Schools (Sherwood Park) and currently is on the Executive for Zone 2/3 (Edmonton area, BC to SK borders).

Current CASS President Colleen Symyrozum-Watt, completing her third year as a CASS Table Officer, will serve as the Past President in 2017/18.

CASS provides supports for system education leaders in public, separate, Francophone, charter and First Nations School Authorities in Alberta. In addition, among the 405 CASS members are representatives from the Alberta Métis Education Association, Alberta post-secondary institutions, Alberta Regional Professional Development Consortia, Alberta Education, and affiliate members who are system education leaders of neighbouring provinces and territories.

