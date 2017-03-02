Conservatives Present the Alberta Jobs Taskforce Report

Alberta – The Hon. Rona Ambrose, Leader of the Opposition, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Critic, the Hon. Michelle Rempel (MP, Calgary-Nose Hill), Western Economic Diversification Critic, Matt Jeneroux (MP, Edmonton Riverbend), and Internal Trade Critic, John Barlow (MP, Foothills) released the Alberta Jobs Taskforce Report. This report is a response to the continued jobs crisis in the province of Alberta.
“The federal government is out of its depth in responding to Alberta’s jobs crisis,” said the Hon. Rona Ambrose. “I mandated two outstanding members of the Conservative Alberta Caucus to reach out to workers, business owners, and everyday Albertans to find the best ideas to help get Alberta working again.”
Since October, Conservative Alberta MPs have met with thousands of everyday Albertans from across the province to hear how the economic crisis has affected them. They have shared their ideas on how the Government can create jobs in Alberta and help those affected by this crisis.
“Alberta is facing a serious job crisis. Every Albertan has been affected, with little concern expressed from the federal government, said MP Rempel. “Accepting the recommendations made in this report will be a step in the right direction in showing that the government understands that a strong Alberta means a strong Canada”
The report includes 11 recommendations containing immediate solutions to get Albertans back to work, as well as solutions for Alberta’s long-term economic prosperity.
“Families and workers in Alberta aren’t looking for help, they’re looking for a partner in the federal government as they work toward a recovery,” said John Barlow, MP for Foothills. “Yet this government has offered nothing in the way of long-term solutions for Alberta. Our Opposition is focused on getting them back to work.”
“As proud Albertans, we want to see the restoration of our province as an economic leader in Canada, a hub for job creation, and ingenuity. But to achieve this, Alberta needs leadership,” said MP Jeneroux. “It is the implementation of the recommendations presented in this report that will help Albertans get back to work.”
The Alberta Conservative caucus would like to thank the many Albertans who gave their time to share their stories as well as their ideas. To read the report, please visit www.albertajobstaskforce.ca
ONE: Reduce the tax burden on Alberta’s families and business by:
TWO: Increase support for job creation in Alberta’s Oil and Gas Industry by:
THREE: Provide immediate support to unemployed Albertans by:
FOUR: Provide immediate critical support to Alberta’s families by:
FIVE: Provide immediate assistance to Alberta’s job creators by:
SIX: Introduce immediate solutions to help Alberta’s youth by:
SEVEN: Improve Federal-Provincial relations by:
EIGHT: Increase Canada’s competitiveness by:
NINE: Encourage Alberta’s economic diversification by:
TEN: Consider reviewing the immigration system by:
ELEVEN: The Government of Canada must:
b) Present a clear plan that outlines the spending and tax changes that will be used to bring the budget back to balance, and how those will affect Canadians and Canadian businesses.