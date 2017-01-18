Court Order Shuts Down Calgary Drug House

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit has closed a Calgary property where drug activity and violence were endangering nearby residents.

Investigators obtained a Community Safety Order (CSO) against the owner of 625 – 27 Ave. N.E., giving SCAN the authority to board up the house, change the locks and fence off the property. The order bars anyone from the premises for 90 days.

“Targeting properties that are associated with criminal activity is an important tool in keeping our communities safe. I commend SCAN investigators for their work on this file.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

SCAN’s investigation began in May 2016, in response to multiple complaints about the property, which has been visited by the Calgary Police Service 30 times in the past year. Prior to the SCAN investigation, police executed two search warrants. Five stolen firearms including a loaded handgun were seized, along with a large quantity of fentanyl pills, ecstasy, marijuana and stolen property valued at more than $150,000.

Police involvement at the property also included responding to a violent altercation in the front yard between two men, one of whom was armed with a machete. In February 2016, there was a drug overdose at the property.

After obtaining evidence of drug activity during its own investigation, SCAN went to Court of Queen’s Bench on Dec. 16, 2016 to obtain the CSO. The closure remains in effect until April 13, 2017.

Related information