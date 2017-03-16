Cyr Highlights Spikes in Rural Crime

EDMONTON, AB: Monday, in Question Period, Wildrose Bonnyville–Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr highlighted concerning RCMP statistics from the Cold Lake detachment regarding rising rates of crime in his riding, the Wildrose Official Opposition said today.

Cyr said the recent report is cause for alarm as rates of violent crime can be seen spiking by as much as 79 per cent from 2015 to 2016. Some of the most concerning figures in the report are that,

Motor vehicle thefts are up by 79 per cent from 2015 to 2016;

Assaults are up by 36 per cent from 2015 to 2016; and,

Break and enters are up by 55 per cent from 2015 to 2016.

“The downturn in the economy has brought with it a very scary increase in crime for ridings like mine,” Cyr said. “The men and women of the RCMP in my riding and across Alberta are working so hard to keep our streets safe, but they need more support from this government. No one is interested in hearing this government pass the blame. We all want solutions as soon as possible.”

Cyr said now is the time to address the tide of rising crime in Alberta.

“Albertans are tired of hearing about the NDP government spending $10 million on carbon tax ads while it’s letting accused criminals go because the justice system doesn’t have the resources it needs to prosecute offenders,” Cyr said. “Let’s focus on solving this problem now with a real strategy on rural crime”.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

