Cyr Voices Concerns Over AGLC Promotion of Gambling

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose MLA for Bonnyville – Cold Lake Scott Cyr issued the following statement in response to an Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) release actively promoting slot machine gambling:

“Albertans understand that the AGLC regulates gaming options in our province – but it feels like a stretch for them to be pushing a new slot tournament. To my knowledge this is the first time such a release has been issued by the Commission.

“While the AGLC does have programs including GameSense to assist with responsible gambling, the promotion of a slot tournament appears to contradict that commitment.

“I know that problem gambling is an issue that many of my constituents face, and they don’t appreciate the free advertisement of slot tournaments by the government.

“It’s my hope that AGLC will reevaluate their practices, and no longer issue releases promoting gaming tournaments.”

