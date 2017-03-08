Dates Set for Castle Conversation

Albertans interested in joining the conversation on recreational uses in southern Alberta and the Castle parks can attend public information sessions.

Those meetings will support the recently announced Southern Alberta Recreation Management Planning Process.

Initial meetings are scheduled for:

March 10: Pincher Creek

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pincher Creek Community Centre – 287 Canyon Drive

March 11: MD of Ranchlands

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chain Lakes Provincial Park – MD Office (view map)

Sessions will examine wider conservation and land-use issues in the southern Eastern Slopes, Castle parks and surrounding areas. Discussions will include linear disturbances, off-highway vehicle use and trail planning.

Staff from Environment and Parks will be available at the meetings to answer questions and gather comments. More sessions will be announced in coming days.

The public meetings are a complement to the recently extended online public consultation on the draft Castle Parks Management Plan.

An updated draft management plan for the Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park will be posted March 10 for additional public input until April 19.