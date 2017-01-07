Deal Ensures Stability for Trinity Students

Alberta Education has reached an agreement with Trinity Christian School Association. The agreement includes additional oversight of Trinity’s operations and provides stability for the school’s more than 3,500 students.

The agreement, filed in a Grande Prairie court on Jan. 5, will see legal matters involving both parties come to a close.

Among the details of the agreement is a removal of the WISDOM Home Schooling Society of Alberta from governance or financial involvement in the education of students. As well, the Minister of Education will appoint a financial administrator for at least one year to assist Trinity’s board of directors with developing policies and financial practices that meet taxpayers’ expectations. The financial administrator will also have oversight over public funding directed to Trinity.

“Our priority has been ensuring that the funding we provide for education is being used to support students. We believe that today’s agreement achieves this goal. It also ensures stability for more than 3,500 Alberta students. I stand behind the actions we have taken in this matter and officials will now move to assisting Trinity with developing governance and accounting practices that are at the standard expected by Alberta taxpayers.” David Eggen, Minister of Education