Deployed CAF Members Help Provide Essential Supplies to Orphanage in Haiti

Ottawa – An orphanage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, will get aid from the Boomer’s Legacy Fund today, thanks to the efforts of a Haitian-born Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member deployed on Operation HAMLET.

Major David Roberge, a Plans & Evaluation Staff Officer within the United Nations headquarters in Port-au-Prince, spearheaded the initiative which will award the Foyer de l’Action pour l’Avenir $9,775 worth of household items, school materials, potable water and children’s clothing.

A relationship between deployed CAF members and the orphanage was established years ago. Members regularly visit the orphanage to provide support and to spend time with the 10 children, aged 6-15. The orphanage does not receive government funding and relies on private donations to meet their operating costs.

Since its establishment in 2006, Boomer’s Legacy has provided funds so that CAF members, serving on deployments around the world, could help those most affected by war and poverty – with an emphasis on healthcare and education programs for women and children.