You Deserve It! Pharmasave Black Diamond Can Help Your Weight Management

Ideal Protein is a medically designed and professionally supervised wellness protocol dispensed only by healthcare professionals. It is a muscle-sparing, fat targeting weight loss protocol that was created for athletes in France over 20 years ago. You will lose an average of 3-7 lbs per week without exercise. Ideal Protein has a beginning and an end where we take the weight off and make you healthier; we show you how to keep it off.

Easy Points to Remember Medically Supervised Targets Fat Conserves Muscle Reduces Carbohydrates (sugars) ​ Benefits Slimmer self Increase energy Controls Blood Sugars Reduces Blood Pressure Reduces cholesterol

Advantages of this Diet

Lose 3-7 lbs per week Has a Start and a Finish No Exercise Suppresses appetite and decreases cravings Results are predictable and long lasting

If you are interested in losing weight then you MUST check out this program!

We offer an in and out style program.... we teach you:

WHAT to do and HOW to do it

We help you lose the weight and then get you back into the routine of your normal lifestyle with a few modifications to help you maintain the goals you've reached.

This is an ongoing program, you will be monitored weekly and offered help and guidance.

This program results in all the usual benefits that go with weight loss - lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, blood sugar control, increased energy and a slimmer looking YOU!

