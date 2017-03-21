You Deserve It! Pharmasave Black Diamond Can Help Your Weight Management

Ideal Protein
Your last diet
FREE ~ Weight Loss and Management Seminar
First Tuesday of Every Month
7:00 pm
Pharmasave in Black Diamond
Call Karen 403-561-7450
or Just Show Up
Ideal Protein is a medically designed and professionally supervised wellness protocol dispensed only by healthcare professionals. It is a muscle-sparing, fat targeting weight loss protocol that was created for athletes in France over 20 years ago. You will lose an average of 3-7 lbs per week without exercise. Ideal Protein has a beginning and an end where we take the weight off and make you healthier; we show you how to keep it off.
Easy Points to Remember
Medically Supervised
Targets Fat
Conserves Muscle
Reduces Carbohydrates (sugars)
Benefits
Slimmer self
Increase energy
Controls Blood Sugars
Reduces Blood Pressure
Reduces cholesterol
Advantages of this Diet
Lose 3-7 lbs per week
Has a Start and a Finish
No Exercise
Suppresses appetite and decreases cravings
Results are predictable and long lasting
If you are interested in losing weight then you MUST check out this program!
We offer an in and out style program.... we teach you:
WHAT to do and HOW to do it
We help you lose the weight and then get you back into the routine of your normal lifestyle with a few modifications to help you maintain the goals you've reached.
This is an ongoing program, you will be monitored weekly and offered help and guidance.
This program results in all the usual benefits that go with weight loss - lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, blood sugar control, increased energy and a slimmer looking YOU!
Call Karen NOW ~ 403-561-7450